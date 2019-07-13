Councils urge Kerry and Mayo supporters to drive safely to match

Kerry and Mayo County Councils are joining forces to encourage supporters travelling to tomorrow’s match to do so safely.

Kerry and Mayo meet in the first round of the Super 8s in the All Ireland Football Championship in Fitzgerald Stadium tomorrow.

Both local authorities are asking passengers in cars to be proactive when the person behind the wheel is driving dangerously.

So far this year, ten passengers have been killed on Irish roads out of a total of 79 people who have lost their lives.

All occupants in the car are being urged to be mindful of speeding, fatigue, distractions, wearing seatbelts and not to drive when under the influence of alcohol or drugs.