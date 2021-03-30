Council’s legal department assessing how to find owner of derelict North Kerry building

Kerry County Council’s legal department is assessing how to proceed with finding the owner of a derelict building in North Kerry.

This was revealed at the monthly meeting of the Listowel Municipal District, after Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley asked the council to take immediate action at the Old Bakery in Ballybunion.

He said the asbestos roof has collapsed into the building and it’s a serious health concern for locals.

The council says it’s tried to contact the reputed owner a number of times, but received no response.

Consultations are taking place within the council’s legal department for advice on how to proceed.