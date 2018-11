The public is being invited to inspect Kerry County Council’s draft budget for 2019.

The document is on display at County Buildings in Tralee.

Councillors will consider the financial plan for the coming year at a special budget meeting on November 12th at 10.30am.





Previously, Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell told councillors at a meeting about the Local Property Tax that there is a 3.4-million-euro gap in council funds.