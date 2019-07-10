Council’s CCTV systems being audited for data protection compliance

An extensive analysis of CCTV systems operated by Kerry County Council is underway to ensure compliance with new GDPR legislation.

The council says it has been actively engaged with the Data Protection Commission office regarding all systems it has in place; the results of the audit is expected shortly.

The council says it is unlikely it will proceed with any new CCTV systems until this process is complete.

The matter was raised at the Listowel Municipal District in response to a motion by Cllr Tom Barry, who was calling for CCTV to be installed at laneways in Ballygologue Park and Feale Drive to combat illegal dumping.