Council’s biodiversity strategy credited as potential reason for growth of rare plant

Kerry County Council’s biodiversity strategy has been credited as one of the reasons a rare plant has been found in Tralee.

A bee orchid was found by Gosia Horakska and her son Owais Shaikh, while they were out cycling last week on the Tralee bypass.

Last March, it was agreed some appropriate areas would not be mowed by the council in a bid to improve the biodiversity of Tralee and surrounding areas.

Gillian Wharton Slattery is a member of Tralee Tidy Towns – she believes nature has rewarded us for giving it a chance.