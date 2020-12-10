Councillors vote to re-roof Áras an Chontae building

Tralee Municipal District councillors have voted to re-roof the historic Áras an Chontae building, to address several leaks.

Councillors took part in a virtual meeting this morning to discuss a report on the project, which is expected to cost over half a million euro.

Áras an Chontae in Rathass, Tralee, is a protected structure and is recorded as having architectural, historical and social value; it originally housed a Famine workhouse.

The existing roof on County Buildings was constructed in 1989 using asbestos cement slates.

Tralee MD manager Michael Scannell told the meeting the roof has reached its end of life and is leaking in several places; he says it lacks protective felt at the eaves and there’s damage to the felt in some locations.

This project will see the asbestos cement slates replaced with a standing seam insulated panel, which Mr Scannell says will combat the effects of wind driven rain; it will also improve the overall efficiency of the building.

No submissions or observations were made during the period of public consultation in September and October.

All Tralee MD councillors in attendance voted in favour of the works going ahead; Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley was absent.

The works are expected to take up to four months to complete.