Councillors vote to adopt the Draft West Iveragh Local Area Plan

Kerry County Councillors have voted to adopt the draft West Iveragh Local Area Plan 2019 to 2025.

Submissions were reviewed and voted on by the Kenmare Electoral Area councillors at the recent MD meeting.

Among the submissions received and reviewed was one from the Office of the Planning Regulator, which outlined two amendments.

It recommends that proposals to include two additional residential zonings at Knightstown, Valentia Island and at Castlequin, Cahersiveen are omitted from the plan.

The submission outlines that these proposed zonings are not consistent with the Kerry County Development Plan.

The council says it strongly supports the recommendation of the Office of the Planning Regulator and proposed that both amendments are not adopted as part of this plan.

All councillors highlighted the importance of the plan for the area, and asked the council planners to accommodate family members, as they have previously committed to do.

Cllr Johnny Healy Rae voted against the adoption of the plan with these amendments, while all other Cllrs for the Kenmare MD voted in favour of adopting the plan and omitting the areas mentioned.