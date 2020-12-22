Councillors vote to adopt Corca Dhuibhne Local Area Plan

Councillors have voted to adopt the Corca Dhuibhne Electoral Area Local Area Plan 2020 – 2026.

101 submissions were received relating to this plan during the public consultation period.

A number of amendments, based on the submissions made, were discussed and voted on by the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District councillors at an online meeting.

This was a historical meeting, as it was the first vote on a Local Area Plan to take place online.

A submission made by the Office of the Planning Regulator recommended that plans to zone an area at Ballybeg, Dingle as residential land wouldn’t proceed, unless a comprehensive, evidence-based justification for its inclusion was provided; it suggested prioritising lands nearer the town centre.

On foot of this, it was suggested these lands be zoned as strategic reserve and not as new/proposed residential.

Councillor Breandán Fitzgerald was against this suggestion and proposed it not be amended; this call was supported by a number of councillors, many of whom highlighted the need for social housing in the area.

Cathaoirleach of the MD councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald outlined he was in favour of the amendment, as suggested by the Planning Regulator.

The council warned there could be a negative reaction, if the lands were zoned as residential, however, they shot down the Regulator’s proposal.

Councillors discussed a wide range of amendments in detail during the meeting.

Five councillors voted to adopt the plan; the remaining two councillors, councillors Charlie Farrelly and Michael O’Shea were absent when the vote was taken.