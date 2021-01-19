Councillors seek clarity on future of Listowel SouthDoc

Kerry County Councillors are to contact the HSE and SouthDoc about the out-of-hours GP service in Listowel.

The matter was discussed at the monthly meeting of the local authority.

Last week, it was announced that the Listowel centre was to reopen after being closed for 10 months, however, on Friday, SouthDoc informed Cork Kerry Community Healthcare it was reversing this decision because of the rise in COVID cases.

The HSE is seeking further information as to what led to SouthDoc’s change of position.

At the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, Fine Gael Cllr Mike Kennelly brought an emergency motion about the ongoing closure of the service.

Cllr Kennelly said people in north Kerry need to be told what is going on and wants the HSE and SouthDoc to explain what happened last week, which the councillor branded as a “PR disaster”:

All of the Listowel Municipal District councillors supported the motion saying the reason given in relation to rising COVID-19 cases doesn’t make sense.

Cllr Tom Barry said if the SouthDoc service is not running the HSE should provide two GPs for the Listowel centre; this was also supported.