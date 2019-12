Councillors’ salaries are set to increase by nearly 50 per cent next year.

The government will be presented with a report on the pay and expenses of local representatives shortly.

The Irish Examiner is reporting it will result in councillors’ salaries going from 17,000 euro a year to 25,000 euro a year.

But they will no longer be able to claim unvouched for expenses – a move Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae welcomes: