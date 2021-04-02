Councillors in Kenmare MD approve schedule of works for 2021

Councillors in the Kenmare Municipal District have approved the 2021 schedule of work for the area.

It maps out maintenance and repair works in the Municipal District and prioritises and apportions the use of funding provided in the 2021 Budget.

Under the agreed schedule of works, the South Kerry Greenway has been allocated €1.4 million.

€1 million each will go towards the N71 Caha Retaining Walls, and N70 at Brackahragh.

€200,000 has been allocated for the N70 from Waterville to Ballybrack, and €100,000 from Coolroe to Glenbehy, while €100,000 has been approved for the N72 Killorglin approach at Anglont.

€3,134,783 has been allocated for 29.23km of regional and local roads in the area under the Restoration Improvement Programme.

€966,228 will be used to improve the surface of 50km worth of local and regional roads under the Restoration Maintenance Programme.

€1,135,568 will go towards general maintenance of regional and local roads and footpaths in the Kenmare MD, while €286,691 has been allocated for road drainage.

€178,873 will go towards national secondary road maintenance in the area, with €84,606 allocated for winter maintenance.

€355,000 has been allocated for street cleaning, and €124,719 will go towards maintenance of the 694 social housing units in the Municipal District.

The schedule of works includes €185,000 for improvements to the bridges at Gortnamackanee in Waterville, Quaybawn and Gearha, while €60,000 will be used for footpaths.

Maintenance of the four blue flag beaches in the MD, Rossbeigh, Kells, White Strand and Ballinskelligs, has been allocated €85,000, with €42,000 going towards maintenance of outdoor leisure areas, and €16,200 approved for playgrounds.