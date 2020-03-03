Councillors hit out at negative comments about Tralee

Tralee Municipal District councillors are hitting out against people who are constantly negative against Tralee town.

The issue was raised at the monthly meeting of the MD.

Mayor of Tralee, Jim Finucane hit back at negative online commentary recently levelled at the council pointing to online shopping taking from footfall in the town centre.

He also highlighted the huge potential of the former Denny’s site at the Island of Geese and a proposed two-thousand-seater arena.

Cllr Terry O’Brien challenged people who are continuously publishing negative material about Tralee online to come out from behind the keyboard and put their name down for election.

Cllr Sam Locke said it is not up to councillors to determine commercial rents or tell people where to shop; it is up to businesses to promote themselves, he said.

Tralee MD Manager, Michael Scannell said six million euro was being spent upgrading the town centre and a further three million is earmarked for the Island of Geese site.

He said the council accepts it is tough for the retail sector and the issue is to make the town centre not only attractive for shopping but also as a place to live, work and relax.

He said there is significant work being done behind the scenes for the long-term vision for the town including meetings with Tralee Chamber Alliance and Retail Excellence Ireland.

Mr Scannell said we need to be imaginative when it comes to the town centre; he said events such as table tennis tournaments or permanent chess games could be examined.