Councillors give green light to another part of Dale Road redevelopment

Listowel councillors have given the green light to another part of the Dale Road redevelopment.

Initial works began in August on the North Kerry accident blackspot, after planning for the R556 Ballinclogher to Rathscannel Road Improvement Project was approved in July.

Listowel councillors have now given the green light to the removal of earth and rock from the site, after a period of public consultation.

The council says this should result in significant savings in haulage and disposal costs, but they must now apply to the EPA to have the material classed as a by-product rather than waste.

Also known at the Rathscannel road, the route between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff is built on bog and has subsided, and has been the scene of many accidents.

As well as being used by locals, this section of road is used by tourists travelling to and from Ballybunion, however it’s been closed since July last year.