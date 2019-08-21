Councillors claim there is no support for dissident republican slogans in Tralee

There is no place for dissident republican slogans in Tralee.

That’s the view of Tralee Municipal District councillors Pa Daly and Sam Locke.

IRA slogans have recently been spray painted along the Lee River Walk, which is located near the Rose Hotel.

Independent councillor Sam Locke says work is ongoing to ensure that area is well maintained, adding there is no support for such behaviour locally.

It’s expected the graffiti will be painted over in the coming days and Cllr Locke says it won’t be tolerated:



Dog fouling is also an issue along the Lee River Walk.

Sinn Féin councillor Pa Daly believes it is a societal issue.

He says the abolition of the bin service by Tralee Town Council along with staffing levels in KCC are among the factors contributing to the problem.

Cllr Daly says Tralee has a good reputation in the IBAL and Tidy Town awards, but believes there’s a big litter problem throughout Kerry: