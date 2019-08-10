Councillors call for solutions to address Kenmare parking issues

Councillors are calling for solutions to be sought to address parking issues in Kenmare.

The issue was raised by Independent councillors Dan McCarthy and Johnny Healy-Rae at the recent Kenmare MD meeting.

They outlined the town’s “massive parking problems” and called for action to address the issue.

Independent councillor Dan McCarthy asked Kerry County Council if they would be interested in renting the new proposed car park in the centre of Kenmare town.

Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae told council management he was very disappointed that KCC didn’t secure the Ceann Mara site, and asked the council to look at buying or renting the car park off Henry Street.

He believes this site would tackle parking problems, although it would not be suitable for coach parking but Cllr Healy Rae says the Creamery carpark would be freed up for coaches if another facility was available for vehicles in the town.

In response to both motions, the council says the preferred option is for it to purchase a site of sufficient area for developing a public car park which could also potentially serve other community uses.

Following further discussions with the Department of Rural and Community Development, the council says it will be examining the suitability of other sites in Kenmare that would meet the RRDF criteria.