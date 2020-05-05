Councillors call for safety works at scene of fatal accident in Kilcummin

Kerry County Councillors are calling for safety works to be carried out in Killcummin, at the scene of a recent fatal accident.

Two lives were lost following a two-car collision at Finnegan’s Cross last January.

Both Independent councillors Brendan Cronin and Maura Healy-Rae called for safety measures to be introduced at this location, to prevent any further serious accidents.

Cllr Brendan Cronin asked Kerry County Council’s road department to undertake junction safety works on all approaches to Finnegan’s Cross. He said this junction has previously been highlighted as a danger and has been the scene of numerous accidents.

Cllr Maura Healy-Rae called on the council to erect four stop signs on each approaching road at the junction to improve safety; she says there’s a lack of visibility and people need to be made aware of this.

Labour Cllr Marie Moloney also raised concerns about this junction and called for action to be taken.

Kerry County Council previously provided additional warning road markings on the approaches to this junction; it has also been submitted for funding for Safety Improvement Work.

The council adds there is no provision for a four-way stop under the Road Traffic Acts.

A local landowner has also been approached by the council with the view to re-aligning the junction.