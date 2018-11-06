Councillors call on Kerry County Council to adopt choice based letting system for housing

Councillors are calling for a choice based letting system to be adopted by Kerry County Council.

Cllrs Toireasa Ferris and Terry O’Brien made the suggestion at the Tralee Municipal District meeting; such systems are in use by other local authorities.

There are currently 2,142 approved applicants on the housing list who have selected an area in the MD as an area of choice.





There are currently 24 houses in the Tralee Municipal District that are vacant.

The council says the allocation of one house, which has been vacant for almost five years, is being progressed.

Two properties have been vacant since 2016; one has been allocated and the other requires extensive works.

Five vacant houses are described as “difficult to let”.

The council says this is a complex area, many of the properties are older stock and larger scale projects go through a public procurement process.

Sinn Fein Cllr Toireasa Ferris says the single most important function of the local authority is housing.

She said it was outrageous and shameful that council properties had been vacant for so long in the midst of a housing crisis.

Both Cllr Ferris and Labour Cllr Terry O’Brien called for a choice based letting system to be adopted by the council.

The local authority says it is in favour of such a system, where applicants can express interest on a property through a website.

However, such a system requires a state-of-the-art IT system and is quite an investment.