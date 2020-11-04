Councillors call for those who fail to clean up after their dogs in graveyards to be fined

Kerry County Councillors are calling for fines to be issued to people who fail to clean up after their dogs in graveyards.

This issue was raised by Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

Kerry County Council’s Cemeteries Bye Laws 2018 prohibit dogs, with the exemption of guide dogs, in council owned cemeteries.

Councillor Cathal Foley called on Kerry County Council to outline the regulations relating to the control of dogs at Rath cemetery.

He said he knew people who were upset as dogs had fouled on the graves of their loved ones; he added that people must be aware that fines can be issued if they fail to clean up after their pet.

Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall told the meeting that some people could only walk their dogs in cemeteries as they aren’t capable of walking anywhere else, and said he knew some people did clean up after their dogs.

Independent councillor Sam Locke said this issue has been ongoing for more than 20 years and said it was disrespectful for owners to allow dogs off the lead in graveyards; councillor Locke said fines need to be issued if the bye laws are breached.

His concerns were shared by Labour councillor Terry O’Brien who said it was an issue of respect and common sense.

The council’s dog wardens and MD enforcement officers carry out inspections to ensure compliance with the bye laws; the council says it will arrange for the enforcement officers to carry out increased inspections over the coming weeks.