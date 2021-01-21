Councillors appealing for regular updates regarding North Kerry Greenway

Councillors are appealing for more regular updates and information regarding the progress of the North Kerry Greenway.

Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney and Fine Gael councillor Aoife Thornton brought motions before the Listowel Municipal District meeting relating to the greenway.

They both outlined that not enough information was being relayed to councillors regarding the progress of the project.

Councillor Jimmy Moloney requested that an online meeting be arranged with councillors and staff from Limerick Country Council and Newcastle West Municipal District to discuss how the potential of the greenway is going to be maximised so both areas benefit.

He says he has concerns and says no regular updates have been provided to councillors in Kerry relating to the project.

Meanwhile, councillor Aoife Thornton asked that they be provided with an outline of the programme for delivery of the greenway to include approximate timeframes and the permissions required.

She said they need to know exactly what is happening at every stage of the project.

In response to Cllr Moloney’s request, Kerry County Council stated an inter-county working group has been established and several meetings have taken place between staff of Kerry and Limerick county councils.

This group will be providing regular updates, while a detailed report will also be brought to council.

The council told Cllr Aoife Thornton the projected completion date is November 4th; in addition it stated it’s awaiting the outcome of negotiations in relation to the acquisition of land.

The proposed route is undergoing environmental screening and, subject to the outcome of the screening report, it’s intended this route will go Part 8 at the end of February, according to the council.

Both councillors requested additional information and more regular updates on the project.