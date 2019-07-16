Councillor warns of groups attempting to steal dogs in Rossbeigh

A Kerry councillor is warning dog owners to be vigilant after a group of people attempted to steal his beloved pet on Rossbeigh beach.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill was walking on the beach with his 10-year-old Pomeranian, Toby yesterday morning.

Toby was a few hundred yards ahead of his owner when a car carrying 5 people pulled up and bundled the dog into the boot.

Cllr Cahill witnessed the incident and confronted the group, who eventually opened the boot allowing for the pet’s safe return.

The Kerry County Councillor saw the car at the beach again following the incident and he is urging all pet owners to remain vigilant: