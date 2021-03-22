Councillor suggests businesses could sponsor public bin in effort to tackle littering

A Kerry county councillor has suggested businesses could be asked to sponsor a public bin, in an effort to tackle littering.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandan Fitzgerald made the suggestion at the recent Castleisland and Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting, when details on litter and dog warden patrols were circulated.

He believes that businesses would be open to part-funding additional litter bins, if it could help reduce street littering.

Councillor Fitzgerald added that the council would have to take responsibility to ensure the bins are emptied, as part of the authority’s cleaning schedule.