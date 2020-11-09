Councillor suggesting alternative to Christmas parties which could help Kerry businesses

A councillor is suggesting an alternative to Christmas parties, which could help Kerry businesses.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris says, with the likelihood that Christmas parties will not be able to proceed as normal, employers who are in a financial position to do so could purchase a hamper or pay for a takeaway meal.

These hampers could be a mixture of local produce.

Councillor Ferris believes an incentive like this would guarantee local businesses some level of income during what should be the busiest time of the year.

She adds the creation of an online forum where local producers and restaurants can advertise their products could be beneficial.

 

