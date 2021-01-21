Councillor seeking judicial review of NEWKD appointment vote

A Kerry County Councillor is seeking to have a judicial review on how a vote appointing councillors to the board of North East West Kerry Development was conducted.

The legal action arises from the local authority meeting in November when Mikey Sheehy of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s Mike Kennelly were elected to the NEWKD board.

Both councillors were nominated to the board following two rounds of voting.

Cllr Farrelly says his concern is how the vote was conducted and not about him not getting the position; he claims the larger parties abused a grouping system used for voting.

The independent councillor says it is a matter of principle for himself, other independent councillors, and smaller parties around the country.

Cllr Farrelly says he is hopeful the application for leave for the judicial review will come before the High Court in the coming weeks.

 

