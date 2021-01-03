Councillor says urgent action needed to manage waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry

A Kerry County Councillor says urgent action is needed to manage waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry.

Cllr Michael Cahill claims waiting lists at the hospital have reached overload.

The Fianna Fáil councillor says he’s been contacted by constituents who have spent an inordinate amount of time on waiting lists, with little prospect of being seen any time soon.

Cllr Cahill is calling for a full review and upgrade of facilities and services at UHK, which he says has been underfunded for far too long.