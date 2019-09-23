Councillor says Tralee and Listowel being served by one fire engine each

A Kerry councillor says two of the county’s major towns have just one fire engine on duty.

Fianna Fáil Listowel Cllr Jimmy Moloney says there’s been an issue with Listowel for some time with regards to recruitment.

Instead of having two fire trucks, Listowel has only had one available to cover incidents over the last few weeks.

This is because at least 15 people are needed to operate two engines, but there are currently only 12 available.

Cllr Moloney says Tralee now also only has one fire truck available.

In a statement to Radio Kerry Kerry County Council said it doesn’t comment on individual staffing issues, but confirmed Listowel Fire Station was reduced to a one unit station from the 23rd of August until the 18th of September.

The council said this happens from time to time and is managed within operational procedures.

Kerry County Council also said Tralee Fire Station is currently at two unit status.