Councillor says rewards should be offered for information on illegal fires

Rewards should be given to people who supply information to Kerry County Council leading to successful prosecutions for the setting of illegal wildfires.

Burning of vegetation is illegal from March 1st to August 31st during bird nesting season.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley acknowledged that there are plenty of Kerry farmers who manage fires properly but others, he said, light the fire and walk away leaving it up to Kerry Fire Service to quench the blaze.

Kerry County Council said it would encourage the public to report all illegal activity to An Garda Síochána for investigation.

Since 2010, the National Parks and Wildlife Service has issued eight fines in Kerry, Cork and Clare.