Councillor says poor water quality designation Kerry beach using last year’s samples is unfair

By
radiokerrynews
-
Cllr Norma Moriarty (Fianna Fáil) Kenmare area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©

The designation of water quality at Cuas Crom beach as poor for the summer months using samples from last year is unfair.

That’s the view of Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty, who says last year’s samples won’t accurately reflect the water quality at the beach this summer.

It was revealed on Friday that Kerry County Council must erect notices at the beach advising people not to swim there for this year’s bathing season, because the water quality was deemed poor.

This follows an assessment by the Environmental Protection Agency, which found water quality issues at the beach last summer.

Cllr Moriarty says the use of samples from a snapshot in time last year to categorise the water quality as poor for the whole summer is unfair.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR