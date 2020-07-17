Councillor says politicisation of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce isn’t right

A Killarney councillor says the politicisation of the Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce isn’t right.

Independent councillor Niall ‘Botty’ O’Callaghan made the claim at the municipal district meeting, where fellow Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae brought a motion about elected representatives and their involvement with the chamber.

Councillor Maura Healy-Rae asked the council to consider that meetings between MD management and the chamber should include elected members or – at the very least – the members should be provided with minutes of the meetings.

The council said the Cathaoirleach of the MD chairs these meetings, something current Cathaoirleach Brendan Cronin knew nothing about.

Councillor Niall ‘Botty’ O’Callaghan said the focus was gone from the town’s Cathaoirleach and the chamber needs to sit down with the councillors.

He also said the politicisation of the Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce isn’t right; he claimed that Fianna Fáil councillor Niall Kelleher was the only candidate at the chamber meeting in advance of the local elections in May of last year.

Councillor Kelleher said he was there but wasn’t explicitly invited.

Councillor O’Callaghan said all candidates should have been invited.

Meanwhile, Councillor Maura Healy-Rae said councillors – who are elected representatives – do not want to be circumvented by the council or the Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce.