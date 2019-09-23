Councillor says negotiations to advance Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme continuing despite reports of CPO

Negotiations to secure lands to advance the proposed Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme are continuing.

That’s according to Labour Councillor Marie Moloney who said she’s been assured by senior engineers at Kerry County Council that negotiations are continuing with landowners to progress the long awaited sewerage scheme.

Last week Minister of State, Brendan Griffin, said a Compulsory Purchase Order was needed to acquire lands after Irish Water confirmed it has not been possible to do so.

However Councillor Moloney said that’s not her understanding.

Independent Councillor Brendan Cronin, says this issue has been going on for 20 years and has repercussions for the environment, housing and road works in the area, which can’t go ahead until the sewerage scheme is complete.