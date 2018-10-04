Councillor says “message surrounding South Kerry Greenway is totally wrong”

A Kerry County Councillor says “the message surrounding the South Kerry Greenway is totally wrong.”

Councillor Patrick Connor-Scarteen says posters in the Iveragh Peninsula reading “yes to the greenway, no to the CPO” are not appropriate.

He believes Kerry County Council was correct to issue a compulsory purchase order for lands along the proposed 32-kilometre route from Glenbeigh to Renard, in order to avoid problems in the future.





Speaking at the South and West Kerry Municipal District meeting, the Fine Gael councillor says if one parcel of land requires a CPO, then all lands along the proposed route require the same treatment.

He adds comparisons being drawn with nationwide greenways are irrelevant, and he claims issues have arisen with landowners on the greenway in Mayo.