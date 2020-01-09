Councillor says major Killarney tourist route needs to be resurfaced without delay

A councillor says a major tourist route in Killarney needs to be resurfaced without delay.

That’s according to Councillor Brendan Cronin, who was speaking about damage being done to the Ross Road by the hooves of jarvey horses.

€30,000 was spent in January 2017 resurfacing the road, however, within two years the trenches caused by the hooves reappeared, according to MD engineer John Ahern.

Councillor Cronin says an application will be made to the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport for specific funding to resurface the road, due to its prominence as a tourist route.

The Independent councillor adds the Ross Road isn’t a typical road and remedial work must be done before the next tourist season.

 

