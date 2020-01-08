Councillor says litter warden should fine dog owners found without pooper scoopers

A Kerry county councillor says that litter wardens should fine dog owners who are found to be walking their pet without suitable equipment to pick up droppings.

Labour’s Terry O’Brien raised the matter at the Tralee Municipal District meeting where he called on the local authority to come up with a plan to deal with dog fouling along the canal walkway.

The council said there are two bins and two bag dispensers on the route with plans for more and there are regular patrols of the area.

Cllr O’Brien disputed the council’s claim that it is not an issue in the area, adding that it is not the dogs but some owners that are the problem.