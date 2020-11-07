Councillor says Kerry roads are for the users, not for engineers

Kerry roads are for the users, not for engineers.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty, who was speaking at the Kenmare Municipal District meeting about informational signage on roads.

She claims there is not enough data on many of the signs along main routes in the county.

Eamonn Hickson reports.

Councillor Norma Moriarty claims that signs on the eastern approach to Killorglin show distances to Kenmare, yet neglect closer towns and villages along the N70.

She says it doesn’t make sense that Kenmare is named in Killorglin, but Cahersiveen or Waterville aren’t.

Kerry County Council says Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has a policy of naming the next and last town on a given route.

Councillor Moriarty says the signs are not for road engineers, but for road users.

Fellow councillors, including Independents Dan McCarthy and Johnny Healy-Rae, supported the motion, saying there are signs in Killarney town for Skibbereen, which is 100km away.

Padraig Teahan, engineer with the council, says the issue will be raised with the TII.