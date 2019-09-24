Councillor says Kerry should be primed to reap benefits of Ryder Cup being staged in Adare

Kerry should be primed to reap the benefits of the Ryder Cup being staged in Adare.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy, who says that the staging of the biennial tournament in Adare Manor in 2026 presents a number of opportunities for clubs across Kerry.

He was speaking after a former coach of Tiger Woods, Butch Harmon, posted a video of Tralee Golf Club to his social media account in recent days, citing the beauty of the Barrow club.

A number of people commented on the video, including Jimmy Walker, one of the world’s top 50 golfers.

Speaking on Terrace Talk last evening, Councillor Sheehy said the county should be trying to promote Kerry as a golfing destination ahead of the 2026 tournament.