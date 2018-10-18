Councillor says John O’Donoghue will make Fianna Fáil convention competitive

A Kerry Fianna Fáil councillor says John O’Donoghue entering the race for next year’s local elections will make it competitive.

It was revealed yesterday that the former Minister and Ceann Comhairle has been nominated to contest Fianna Fáil’s local election convention for the newly formed six-seat Kenmare electoral area.

It’s anticipated the party will select three candidates when they hold their convention, a date for which hasn’t yet been confirmed.





Sitting Cllrs Norma Moriarty, Michael Cahill and John Francis Flynn will also be putting their names forward for convention, and Cllr Moriarty says competition is healthy.

Meanwhile Norma Moriarty has been reacting to presidential candidate Peter Casey’s comments on Travellers.

Kerry County Council was one of the four local authorities that endorsed Mr Casey allowing him to contest the election, and Cllr Moriarty voted for him when he came before councillors.

She now says she wouldn’t have voted for him if she had known he would make such comments.