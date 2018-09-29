Councillor says Japanese knotweed will have negative impact on selling of properties in North Kerry

The spread of Japanese knotweed in north Kerry will have a negative impact on the buying and selling of properties in the area.

That’s according to councillor Mike Kennelly who says the invasive growth is a very serious issue.

He is calling for more awareness on how to best halt the growth.





Mr Kennelly says riverbeds, walkways and hedges in the area have been over-run with the growth.

He says hedges won’t be able to be cut in the area if it continues to spread at such a rate.

The north Kerry councillor believes this will slow down the selling and buying of properties in the area.

The Cllr says it is an offence to spread the growth of Japanese knotweed, but adds that people do not know how to correctly deal with it.

He is calling on Kerry County Council to hold an awareness meeting on the issue in all municipal areas.

Kerry County Council says they have been very active in promoting public awareness.

They add that Biodiversity Officer Cathy Fisher and the local Area Engineers have provided advice to local communities and individuals on the treatment of Japanese knotweed.

The also acknowledged the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine and the NPWS also offer advice on identification and treatment.