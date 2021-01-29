Councillor says Gaeltacht businesses which want to trade online cannot be discriminated against

Businesses in the Gaeltacht which want to trade online cannot be discriminated against.

This is according to Fianna Fáil councillor Breandan Fitzgerald, who was speaking at the Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting about changes to the Trading Online Voucher Scheme.

The Trading Online Voucher Scheme is designed to assist small businesses with up to ten employees to trade online, boost sales and reach new markets.

It offers financial assistance of up to €2,500 with co-funding from the business.

Kerry County Council says the scheme is under review, with the most recent modification being businesses are now required to co-fund 50% of the cost, down from 90% up to the end of December.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandan Fitzgerald asked what schemes are available if Údarás na Gaeltachta does not have funding.

He says businesses within Gaeltacht areas must be allowed to submit an application while the local enterprise office (LEO) is still accepting applications.

The council says the LEO has received 700 applications under the scheme, which is presently over-subscribed, however, it welcomes the operation of the scheme by Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Councillor Fitzgerald says it’s wrong that businesses in the Gaeltacht cannot get help to trade online, while those outside of these areas can.