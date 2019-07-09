Councillor says there is €18 million budget available for Tralee Courthouse

There’s a budget of €18 million available for improved courthouse facilities in Tralee.

That’s according to Tralee-based solicitor and Sinn Fein Kerry County Councillor, Pa Daly who has started an online petition campaigning to keep the courthouse at Ashe Street.

The Courts Service is currently examining the future of the courthouse in Tralee; it’s understood developing a new facility at the former Denny’s site is the favoured option.

Cllr Pa Daly says the redevelopment of the historic Ashe Street site, which is currently unfit for purpose, needs imagination and hard work:

