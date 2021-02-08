Councillor says driving licence renewal is too difficult and complicated

A Kerry councillor says the system for applying for driving licences needs to be streamlined.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae said this would make the online application process easier especially for older people as the current model is too difficult and complicated.

Councillor Healy-Rae also says packs promised to the over-70s needing to renew their driving licence so they don’t have to attend an NDLS office in the pandemic have not materialised.

The motion to write to the Minister for Transport about the matter was seconded by Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, councillor Patrick Connor-Scarteen.