Councillor says dog fouling is out of control

Dog fouling is out of control in some areas of Kerry.

That’s according Kerry County Councillor Robert Beasley who was speaking at the Listowel Municipal District meeting.

Councillor Beasley says the issue is particularly bad in Ballybunion and Tralee; he says he has seen tourists having to clean dog poop from their shoes and the wheels of buggies.

He says dog owners are carrying bags but many are only pretending to pick up after their pet.

Kerry County Council says it will again be running a targeted awareness campaign on the issue before the end of the year.

Cllr Beasley says he is aware there has been efforts to tackle the issue but there hasn’t been an improvement.