Councillor says dog fouling is out of control in Kerry

A Kerry county councillor says dog fouling is out of control in the county.

Sinn Fein’s Robert Beasley told the monthly meeting of Listowel Municipal District this is causing a major health and hygiene issue; he says he is aware of a child in Cork that lost their sight after coming into contact with dog droppings.

Kerry County Council says its litter and dog wardens carry out regular patrols but enforcement is difficult as the dog must be caught in the act and the owner must be identified.

It will continue to provide dog fouling bags in popular areas and will run an awareness campaign in June.

Cllr Robert Beasley believes the current enforcement is not enough to deter the behaviour of dog owners: