Councillor says commitment was given for pedestrian crossings in Ardfert

A Kerry County Councillor says there isn’t a single pedestrian crossing in Ardfert, despite a commitment by the local authority to provide one as part of a traffic plan for the village.

Sinn Fein’s Toireasa Ferris raised the matter at the Tralee Municipal District meeting.

Kerry County Council says following an assessment at the Village Cross it was determined that pedestrian crossings are not warranted at this location.





However, the local authority says that footpath improvement works are being carried out in Ardfert and as part of this uncontrolled crossings will be developed in the area.