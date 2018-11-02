Councillor says action needs to be taken on drunk young people arriving in Dingle

A Kerry County Councillor says action needs to be taken on drunk young people being bussed into Dingle before something serious happens.

Fine Gael Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald, who is from the town, says young people are already intoxicated when they arrive in the town on the buses.

Last Sunday night, while collecting one of his children, Cllr Fitzgerald witnessed heavily intoxicated young people who were out of control on the streets of the town.





He says this type of activity shouldn’t be allowed and it’s having a negative impact on the famous tourist town: