Councillor says abandoned trolleys still an issue in Listowel

A Kerry County Councillor says there is still an issue of shopping trolleys being abandoned in estates and laneways in Listowel.

Cllr Tom Barry asked the council what developments there had been in tackling the issue at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting.

Kerry County Council said it received a very positive response from local supermarkets in relation to abandoned trolleys with contact numbers being provided to the litter warden.

The council says trolleys have been collected within a day or two after being reported.