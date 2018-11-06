Councillor rejects contention it would cost too much to switch to choice based letting

Cllr Toireasa Ferris is rejecting Kerry County Council’s contention it would cost too much money to switch to a choice based letting system.

She and Cllr Terry O’Brien made the suggestion at the Tralee Municipal District meeting yesterday.

Under choice based letting, which has been adopted by other councils, social housing is let through open advertising.





Housing applicants register an interest in available homes through a website.

The Tralee MD currently has over 2,100 approved applicants on the housing list, with 24 vacant council houses, five of which are described as “difficult to let”.

The council’s in favour of a choice based letting system, but says it’d require a state-of-the-art IT system and is quite an investment.

Cllr Ferris says this isn’t a good enough reason and shouldn’t be a barrier; she also rejects claims by the council there are five properties they’re finding difficult to let.