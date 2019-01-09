Councillor raises concerns about cancellation of elective surgeries at UHK

The South/South West Hospital Group says elective surgeries at University Hospital Kerry have returned to normal levels.

Such procedures were at a reduced capacity over the Christmas period.

The hospital group says this will be monitored on a daily basis but the number of surgeries may be reduced over the coming weeks should Emergency Department or bed pressures require.





Concerns were raised by Cllr Toireasa Ferris recently about elective surgeries being cancelled; the Sinn Fein councillor said this approach should not be a first resort for hospital management.