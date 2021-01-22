Councillor questions costs of road repair machines

A meeting of Kerry County Council has heard a claim that the cost of running machines to repair roads is bad value.

It has cost the council almost €313,000 to operate the velocity patchers since they were bought in the middle of 2019.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae claimed that engineers are reluctant to get the machines out due to the cost involved and said the council is charging itself for the use of its own equipment.

Director of Services with the council, Charlie O’Sullivan said the council’s machinery yard is treated the same as any plant hire supplier and has to recover the cost of providing and maintaining equipment.

Mr O’Sullivan said the new machines are higher quality than the durapatchers, which were up to 20 years old.