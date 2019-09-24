Councillor proposed 10% LPT base rate increase for major projects

A Kerry County Councillor says he proposed a 10% increase in the base rate for the Local Property Tax to ensure major projects could go ahead.

Yesterday, Kerry County Council CEO Moira Murrell sought a 13% increase in the base rate for 2020 to raise €1.8million for several areas including the Listowel to Kilmorna and Tralee to Fenit Greenway projects.

Fine Gael Cllr Mike Kennelly proposed that 10% extra would be applied, raising €1.4 million to cover the costs of the greenway and hedge cutting enforcement officers.

He says he wasn’t prepared to let the north Kerry greenway be put into jeopardy:

However, Sinn Fein Councillor Toireasa Ferris, who voted against the proposal, said this increase is not a once-off.

She says there is plenty of money available within the Tralee Municipal District for the local greenway project: