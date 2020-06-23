Councillor invites Garth Brooks to perform in Killarney

A Killarney councillor is inviting Garth Brooks to perform in the town.

It follows the release of a new Netflix documentary that shows the country music superstar singing a song with his late mother that references Killarney.

That was Garth Brooks and his late mother Colleen Carroll together singing ‘The Irish Lullaby’ which is featured in the Netflix documentary about his life called, ‘The Road I’m On’.

The county superstar describes how much the song, which references Killarney, meant to both of them.

After watching the documentary, Killarney councillor Niall ‘Botty’ O’Callaghan got the idea to invite Garth Brooks to perform in the town.

The independent councillor says the music icon could play in Fitzgerald Stadium, which previously hosted acts such as Elton John, Bryan Adams and Westlife, for as many nights as he wants.

Cllr O’Callaghan says Killarney would treat Garth Brooks much better than Dublin where five planned concerts for Croke Park were cancelled following a row over licencing: