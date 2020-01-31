Councillor hits out at proposed changes to animal dosing regulations

A Kerry county councillor is hitting out at plans to change the approach to dosing farm animals.

From January 1st 2022, the Health Products Regulatory Authority is proposing that products to treat for parasites in sheep, cattle, horses and pigs will need a veterinary prescription.

Independent Cllr Dan McCarthy has described the change in regulations as a step too far saying it will add extra costs to basic animal health treatments.

Cllr McCarthy says the current system, whereby farmers can buy such products from Department of Agriculture approved stockists, is working perfectly.

Cllr McCarthy called for the proposals not to go ahead and for the relevant government departments to be contacted to outline the concerns.